Crime

15-year sentence for Regina foster father convicted of manslaughter, negligence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 1:32 pm
Kevin and Tammy Goforth are facing second degree murder charges in the death of a four-year-old who was in their care August of 2012. They are also accused of abusing and neglecting the victim’s younger sister. View image in full screen
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan upheld a 15-year sentence for Regina foster father Kevin Goforth convicted of manslaughter and negligence. File / Global News

Saskatchewan’s top court has upheld a 15-year sentence for a Regina foster father convicted of manslaughter and negligence.

Kevin Goforth and his wife were sent to prison for the starvation death of a four-year-old girl and the near death of her two-year-old sister in 2012.

Read more: Supreme Court restores manslaughter conviction in Regina child starvation case

The girls, who had been in the couple’s care, were severely malnourished, dehydrated and covered with bruises when they were rushed to a Regina hospital, where the older girl died.

Goforth’s lawyer had argued that the sentencing judge failed to consider the man’s position in the household, saying he wasn’t home much and had little to do with the girls.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s top court dismisses Tammy Goforth’s appeal, orders new trial for husband

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal decision released last week says Goforth’s personal circumstances did not lessen his moral culpability.

His wife, Tammy Goforth, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.

Click to play video: 'Judges reserve decision in the case of convicted child killer’s appeal' Judges reserve decision in the case of convicted child killer’s appeal
Judges reserve decision in the case of convicted child killer’s appeal – Jan 15, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
