Canada

PQ leader wants to take seat in Quebec legislature without swearing oath to King

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec notaries warn testaments could get lost in translation with Bill 96' Quebec notaries warn testaments could get lost in translation with Bill 96
Some Quebec Notaries are crying foul over an article in the province's controversial new language law. Notarized documents such as wills, if drafted in another language are required to be translated to French at an additional cost to the client. “As Global's Phil Carpenter explains, the concern is that a two-tier system has been created

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.

Before they can take their seats in the legislature, newly elected members are required to swear an oath to the British Crown and to the Quebec people.

St-Pierre Plamondon, who is scheduled to be sworn into office on Oct. 21, is asking the legislature to stop requiring that members pledge allegiance to the King.

He told reporters in Montreal today that he has sent a formal letter to the legislature asking that he be allowed to sit after taking an oath only to the people of Quebec.

Read more: More than half of Canadians oppose swearing allegiance to the Queen, poll shows

St-Pierre Plamondon, who won his seat in the Montreal riding of Camille-Laurin on Oct. 3, says one cannot serve two masters and that there is a conflict of interest in swearing an oath to both.

But the PQ leader is remaining evasive about what he will do if his request is denied, adding that he will take things one step at a time.

The PQ won three of the province’s 125 seats in the October election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
