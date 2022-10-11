2 people dead in Saskatoon fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman are dead after a vehicle collision in Saskatoon on Friday.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, a Jeep Compass and a Peterbilt Power Unit with two loaded trailers collided at the intersection of Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street West around 10:40 p.m.

The two people in the Jeep Compass were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The 27-year-old truck driver was not injured.

Officers said the collision analyst unit is still investigating.

