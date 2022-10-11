Menu

Crime

2 people dead in Saskatoon fatal collision

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 12:18 pm
Saskatoon police said two people died in a vehicle collision on Friday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said two people died in a vehicle collision on Friday. File / Global News

A 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman are dead after a vehicle collision in Saskatoon on Friday.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, a Jeep Compass and a Peterbilt Power Unit with two loaded trailers collided at the intersection of Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street West around 10:40 p.m.

The two people in the Jeep Compass were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The 27-year-old truck driver was not injured.

Officers said the collision analyst unit is still investigating.

