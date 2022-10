Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is on the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road at a scene of a person barricaded inside an apartment complex.

Officers said the incident started around 12:30 a.m. and is ongoing.

There are no traffic restrictions in place, but police are asking people to stay away as a precaution.

More to come.

Advertisement