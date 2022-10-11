Menu

Sports

Jets fans ranked 12th-most dedicated in NHL, according to Ontario-based survey

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets prepare for home opener Oct. 14' Winnipeg Jets prepare for home opener Oct. 14
The Winnipeg Jets join Global News Morning to talk about additions to this year's fan experience and what to expect for the home opener on Friday.

The Winnipeg Jets have the NHL’s 12th-most dedicated fanbase, at least according to a recent survey by an Ontario-based gambling site.

The OntarioBets study used two types of criteria for its ranking, “game day commitment” and “fan engagement,” which measure arena capacity percentage and local online ticket searches, as well as social following growth, respectively.

Finishing at the top of the heap were the Chicago Blackhawks, with a weighted score of 62 “dedication points.” The top five was rounded out by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins.

Read more: App picks Jets coach Bowness as one of NHL's 'most handsome'

The Jets were the next-highest Canadian team on the list with 37 total points, followed by the Edmonton Oilers (13th place), Vancouver Canucks (14th), Calgary Flames (17th), and Ottawa Senators (27th).

The team ranked dead last at 31st — the Seattle Kraken is too new for all 32 teams to be ranked — is the Arizona Coyotes, with a paltry score of three total points.

The Jets, who finished the NHL pre-season with a 4-1-1 record, play their first regular season game Friday against the New York Rangers.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets fans react to Bowness’ team restructuring' Winnipeg Jets fans react to Bowness’ team restructuring
Winnipeg Jets fans react to Bowness’ team restructuring – Sep 16, 2022
