Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Saskatchewan Realtors Association on Saskatoon’s housing market, Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency wellness centre and the Toasty Toes Sock Drive.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Inventory levels ‘challenging’: Saskatchewan Realtors Association
Sales in Saskatoon’s housing market are returning to normal, but inventory levels remain a challenge.
That’s based on the latest numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
SRA CEO Chris Guérette takes a closer look at Saskatoon’s housing market, including sales and benchmark prices.
Additional pressure on Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency shelter
The phasing out of beds at the Lighthouse will mean additional pressure on other organizations that act as a last line of defence.
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is one of the organizations trying to ensure everyone has a roof over their head in the coming months.
Tribal Chief Mark Arcand talks about the impact on the STC’s emergency wellness centre as cooler weather moves into Saskatchewan.
Toasty Toes Sock Drive back for a sixth year
As more seasonal fall temperatures and cooler conditions move in, an annual campaign is helping keep residents warm.
The Toasty Toes Sock Drive is in partnership with the Chiropractors Association of Saskatchewan and the Salvation Army.
Chiropractor Dr. Andrew Pawlovich has more details on the campaign and how people can get involved.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Windy under a mix of sun and clouds — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Oct. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast.
