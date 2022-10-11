Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Realtors Association on Saskatoon’s housing market, Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency wellness centre and the Toasty Toes Sock Drive.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Inventory levels ‘challenging’: Saskatchewan Realtors Association

Sales in Saskatoon’s housing market are returning to normal, but inventory levels remain a challenge.

That’s based on the latest numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

SRA CEO Chris Guérette takes a closer look at Saskatoon’s housing market, including sales and benchmark prices.

4:15 Inventory levels ‘challenging’: Saskatchewan Realtors Association Inventory levels ‘challenging’: Saskatchewan Realtors Association

Additional pressure on Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency shelter

The phasing out of beds at the Lighthouse will mean additional pressure on other organizations that act as a last line of defence.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is one of the organizations trying to ensure everyone has a roof over their head in the coming months.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand talks about the impact on the STC’s emergency wellness centre as cooler weather moves into Saskatchewan.

4:20 Additional pressure on Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency shelter Additional pressure on Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency shelter

Toasty Toes Sock Drive back for a sixth year

As more seasonal fall temperatures and cooler conditions move in, an annual campaign is helping keep residents warm.

The Toasty Toes Sock Drive is in partnership with the Chiropractors Association of Saskatchewan and the Salvation Army.

Chiropractor Dr. Andrew Pawlovich has more details on the campaign and how people can get involved.

3:44 Toasty Toes Sock Drive back for a 6th year Toasty Toes Sock Drive back for a 6th year

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Windy under a mix of sun and clouds — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Oct. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast.

1:41 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 11 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 11