Child struck by vehicle in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

A young pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Norwood, Ont., on Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a collision on Alma Street in the village east of Peterborough.

Police say a vehicle was travelling on Alma Street when it struck a four-year-old child. The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The incident occurred near the Norwood Fair which returned over the Thanksgiving weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Alma Street was closed while OPP investigated.

TRAFFIC: A section of Alma Street in Norwood is blocked off as #PtboOPP investigate after a child was reportedly struck by a pickup truck near the @NorwoodFair grounds last hour. The condition of the child is unclear at this time. Check back for more information #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 10, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been made public by police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

