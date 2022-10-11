Child struck by vehicle in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

A young pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Norwood, Ont., on Monday.
Around 5:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a collision on Alma Street in the village east of Peterborough.
Read more: Security car flipped, pedestrian struck during ‘unsanctioned’ Trent University celebrations in Peterborough
Police say a vehicle was travelling on Alma Street when it struck a four-year-old child. The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.
The incident occurred near the Norwood Fair which returned over the Thanksgiving weekend after a two-year hiatus.
Alma Street was closed while OPP investigated.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been made public by police.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.
Comments