Canada

New Grey Cup Festival app now available

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 6:56 pm
With the 2022 Grey Cup a few weeks away, a new mobile app is helping fans make the most of their football festival experience. View image in full screen
There’s only a few more weeks to go until the 109th Grey Cup will be played at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

As football fans prepare for the big day a new mobile app has been launched to help people make the most of their football experience.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee have teamed up to create a new Grey Cup Festival app.

Read more: Grey Cup Festival looking to showcase Saskatchewan artists

The app includes information and details fans will want to know when taking part in next month’s events.

Some of the key takeaways from the new app include:

  • The ability to view and manage tickets to the Grey Cup game and the festival’s ticketed events.
  • A schedule of all the events leading up to the Grey Cup game.
  • A map of the festival grounds.
  • The latest Grey Cup Festival news and videos.
  • A “Know Before You Go” section with important details and other frequently asked questions.

“We made a significant investment into the new app to deliver a top-level fan experience at the 2022 Grey Cup Festival but also for many Grey Cup Festivals to come,” said Roughriders president and Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds in a statement.

“The app is a legacy that will be handed over to the next host team in Hamilton and to future host teams so they can build on its success as the go-to source for Festival fans across the nation.”

Read more: Federal government commits $2M for 2022 Grey Cup Festival in Regina

According to the Riders, future app updates will include transit schedules for free shuttle service during the festival.

Organizers say the app is now available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

