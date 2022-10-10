New Grey Cup Festival app now available

Send this page to someone via email

There’s only a few more weeks to go until the 109th Grey Cup will be played at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

As football fans prepare for the big day a new mobile app has been launched to help people make the most of their football experience.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee have teamed up to create a new Grey Cup Festival app.

The app includes information and details fans will want to know when taking part in next month’s events.

Some of the key takeaways from the new app include:

Story continues below advertisement

The ability to view and manage tickets to the Grey Cup game and the festival’s ticketed events.

A schedule of all the events leading up to the Grey Cup game.

A map of the festival grounds.

The latest Grey Cup Festival news and videos.

A “Know Before You Go” section with important details and other frequently asked questions.

“We made a significant investment into the new app to deliver a top-level fan experience at the 2022 Grey Cup Festival but also for many Grey Cup Festivals to come,” said Roughriders president and Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds in a statement.

“The app is a legacy that will be handed over to the next host team in Hamilton and to future host teams so they can build on its success as the go-to source for Festival fans across the nation.”

According to the Riders, future app updates will include transit schedules for free shuttle service during the festival.

Organizers say the app is now available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.