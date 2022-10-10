Menu

Crime

Man robs Circle K in Wheatley, Ont. with knife, crowbar: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 10, 2022 2:06 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. File / Global News

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police are investigating after a convenience store in Wheatley was reportedly robbed.

Police say a suspect went into the Circle K on Talbot Road West just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly went behind the counter, took out a knife and crowbar, and demanded money, police say.

Police believe the suspect got into a vehicle and fled the scene. Police did not say whether the suspect took any money or how much.

The suspect is described as a white man, around six feet tall with a stalky build.

He was wearing a black ski mask, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Steveley at dans@chatham-kent.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

