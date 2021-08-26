Emergency crews responding to building explosion in Wheatley, Ont.

Emergency services are responding to a building explosion in Wheatley, Ont., and there are reports of injuries at the scene.
According to a post on the Chatham-Kent Fire Department Twitter account just before 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the intersection of Erie Street and Talbot Road.
Chatham–Kent–Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls posted a message on his personal Facebook page saying there were “multiple injuries” and seven paramedic crews were sent to the scene.
Photos posted on social media Thursday evening appeared to show damage to multiple properties.
Wheatley is located just north of Point Pelee National Park and approximately 35 minutes southwest of Chatham.
Global News contacted fire and police officials to get additional information on the situation, but representatives weren’t immediately available.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
