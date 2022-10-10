Calgary Stampeders sign offensive linemen Johnson and Murphy to practice roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders shored up their offensive line by adding Leon Johnson and Brandon Murphy to the practice roster on Monday.

Johnson, a six-foot-five, 310-pound product of Temple University, first signed with the Stamps in 2019 and appeared in one game, a start at left tackle, during the 2021 season. He was at Winnipeg’s training camp earlier this season.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Johnson signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended Broncos training camp. Johnson then signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.

Murphy, a 6-6 lineman from the University of Memphis, played in 2021 for the Sea Lions in the Spring League and and earlier this year he signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before turning pro, Murphy transferred to Memphis after four seasons at Indiana State.