Fifth annual Barrel Bash a success

Equestrians from the Kingston area all the way into Quebec gathered this weekend for one of eastern Ontario’s biggest barrel bash events.

The fifth annual “Barrel Bash” took place at Hot 2 Trot Stables in Odessa as horse lovers and competitors competed in a variety of horse competitions.

“It’s one of the biggest events in eastern Ontario for barrel racing with over $40,000 of prizes, awards, buckles, cash money paid out to the riders,” said event co-organizer Kerri Griffin.

Among the events: barrel racing, pole bending, dashes and more.

Griffin said they began the event five years ago due to a lack of similar competitions nearby, but didn’t think it would grow as much as it has.

“Everyone here is always so happy and having such a good time, everyone cheers everybody on and it’s like a big family, everyone supports everybody,” she added.

Karin Greenwood picked up competitive horseback riding just over a year ago. and says she quickly fell in love with the sport.

“Even though it’s competition, you have competition with yourself and your best time, and the amount of people that just cheer you on and encourage you,” she said.

The main competitions for the barrel classes took place earlier in the weekend with each division winner taking home $2,500 for their troubles.

Though Greenwood and her trusty steed Leo didn’t win any of the big prizes, she said she’s proud of the progress they made together.

“I’m still learning, so every little bit of advancement I take is a huge win,” said Greenwood.

Though the weekend has come and gone, organizers say they’re already looking forward to next year’s event.