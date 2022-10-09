2 Winnipeg men facing charges following alleged robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Winnipeg are facing charges following an alleged strongarm robbery on Saturday.

At 4:15 p.m., police found a 25-year-old man suffering from upper-body injuries after responding to a report of a male who had been assaulted in the first 100 block of Stadacona Street.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the suspects had already run off before the police arrived.

Through the investigation, police said the victim had been walking on Stadacona when he was approached from behind by the suspects.

The suspects demanded cigarettes as well as the groceries he was carrying but the demand was denied, according to police.

At this point, the suspects allegedly began physically attacking the man unprovoked before running off.

Later that day, officers saw the two suspects walking on Henderson Highway near Hespeler Avenue and arrested them without incident.

Two men, a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old from Winnipeg, are now facing robbery charges.

They were both released on undertakings.