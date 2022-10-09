Menu

Comments

Canada

2 children killed in rural ATV collision in Hamilton, police report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2022 9:31 am
Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died. View image in full screen
Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.

HAMILTON — Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.

Hamilton police responded to a call in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.

Read more: Police release video of suspects sought in September shooting of 24-year-old in east Hamilton

Hamilton Police superintendent Treena MacSween says in a tweet the service is “heartbroken over this tragic incident.”

Police have not provided further details.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
