Crime

Police release video of suspects sought in September shooting of 24-year-old in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 1:48 pm
Hamilton Police are seeking a pair of men, seen in security camera footage, they believe are connected with a Sept 18, 2022 overnight shooting at a plaza on Centennial Parkway North. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are seeking a pair of men, seen in security camera footage, they believe are connected with a Sept 18, 2022 overnight shooting at a plaza on Centennial Parkway North. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police released surveillance video in the hope of identifying a pair of suspects tied to a mid-September shooting in the city’s lower east end.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at a commercial plaza just southeast of Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street east where a 24-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds was found.

The victim, located not far from at Mint Restaurant and Lounge, was transported to hospital.

Detectives say the suspects they are seeking were captured on video crossing the parking lot of the plaza one after the other.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shots fired at vehicle, home on West Mountain

One of the men had no shirt and shoulder length black hair. He’s described to have a slim build and wore dark pants.

The other man also had a slim build, wore a green hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured jeans and white and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on the two suspects can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

