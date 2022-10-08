Menu

Sports

Senators beat familiar Canadiens in overtime

By Gord Kurenoff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 9:43 pm

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. – It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal.

Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days.

Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which finished the pre-season with a 4-4 record.

Cole Caufield and Kaiden Guhle scored for the Canadiens, who were outshot 29-20.

Montreal opens its regular season on Wednesday hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Ottawa opens its regular season on Thursday playing the Sabres in Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
