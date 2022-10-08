Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

George Springer carted off field with injury in Blue Jays playoff game against Mariners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners' Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
For the first time in six years, The Toronto Blue Jays are playing in a post-season game in front of fans. The team is facing off against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wildcard series. Mike Drolet speaks with fans gearing up for another blue wave.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto’s wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Mariners.

Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford.

Read more: Santiago Espinal returns to Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 against Mariners

The Blue Jays outfielder raced forward from centre field to try and make a catch on the play as Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ran toward him.

As Springer dove forward it appeared he clipped Bichette and then hit his head hard on the Rogers Centre turf.

Crawford’s hit landed for a double to clear the bases and tie the game 9-9.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Both Bichette and Springer lay prone on the field in obvious pain as the crowd fell silent.

Bichette eventually got up but Springer, visibly shaken, stayed down.

Click to play video: 'Blue Jays Make Playoffs Stoon Reacts' Blue Jays Make Playoffs Stoon Reacts
Blue Jays Make Playoffs Stoon Reacts

Blue Jays training staff had to help Springer to his feet and he was placed on a cart to be taken off the field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. took over for Springer in centre field.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagBlue Jays tagGeorge Springer tagBlue Jays George Springer tagblue jays playoff tagGeorge Springer blue jays tagGeorge Springer injured tagseatlle mariners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers