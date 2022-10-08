Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber postpones remaining shows of Justice World Tour due to health concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Justin Bieber reveals he has facial paralysis as a result of Ramsay Hunt syndrome' Justin Bieber reveals he has facial paralysis as a result of Ramsay Hunt syndrome
In a video posted to Instagram Friday, Justin Bieber said he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is causing partial facial paralysis, and is pausing his concert tour – Jun 10, 2022

Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour due to his health.

A statement on the tour’s official Instagram account says all remaining dates of the tour, up to and including March 25, 2023, are postponed to next year.

Read more: Justin Bieber postpones remaining world tour dates, shares health setback

The Canadian pop superstar had initially sidelined the North American leg of his tour, including two Toronto dates, in June to deal with the fallout of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

The Stratford, Ont., singer returned the following month with a concert in Italy, but later said playing a total of six dates that culminated in Brazil’s Rock in Rio performance over the weekend “took a real toll” on him.

He announced last month that another 12 shows were being cancelled because of his health.

The latest statement says ticket holders should wait for further news on dates, venues and cities.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
