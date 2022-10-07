Residents get first look at Kelowna, B.C.’s new homeless shelter

Send this page to someone via email

After the opening of a new homeless shelter in Kelowna, B.C., was delayed by several weeks due to a staffing shortage, the public was invited to take a tour of the new facility before the doors open to those in need.

“We wanted them to see and walk through the doors of the Bay Avenue shelter and for them personally to get into what it’s like being in a shelter, and what are the services provided to our clients,” said Kelowna Gospel Mission’s director of housing programs, Mylene Garcia.

The new co-ed shelter will provide 60 beds year-round for some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable, as well as resources such as a kitchen, shared laundry area, storage space, bathrooms complete with showers, and even a common area for socializing. With roughly 160 people believed to be living on the city’s streets, and with winter weather around the corner, the need for this facility to open is long overdue.

“They’re able to have a comfortable bed to sleep in and have three meals a day — we have a case worker that works with them for goal setting as well and referrals for other services that they would need,” said Garcia.

“Some can regard this as a temporary one and some could regard it as a first step towards stabilization.”

Despite the building being ready for opening, a shortage of night staff is hindering that from happening, and those on the street are left waiting longer. Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for people to fill the positions, offering $23 an hour and a $500 signing bonus.

Kelowna’s tent city has a capacity of 50 people, but it’s believed that roughly 80 people reside there. One man staying at the encampment says he’s grateful to see the new shelter opening soon, but he believes more needs to be done to ensure the safety of those who stay in them.

“People are out here not because they have to be, it’s because they prefer living like this to the services that are provided already,” said one man living at Kelowna’s homeless encampment.

“So, would people use it? Absolutely, if it’s not run like the current ones.”

One Kelowna resident who was biking in the area saw that there were tours of the new shelter available. After seeing the building both inside and out, she says this shelter will make a world of difference for those who need it.

“This is just so wonderful,” said resident Audrey Simpson.

“I’m glad to see that they’re actually doing it in a very cautious way, and I was especially happy to see that they had crates for these people’s pets sometimes, because that’s all these people have, right?”

The new shelter also has an overdose prevention site inside, meaning monitored drug use will be allowed. That has another woman who lives nearby the shelter feeling concerned about the area.

“Besides tent city, this is the third facility in our neighbourhood in the last two years, so, our neighbourhood has changed,” said resident Elizabeth Freedman.

The province invested $500,000 to renovate the new shelter and will provide approximately $2.1 million in annual operating funding.

The shelter will be open until March 31, 2023.

