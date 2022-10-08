Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police make arrest in connection with Cambridge, Ont. break and enters

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 5:43 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Getty Images

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a slew of break and enters in the city.

Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team say there were 10 occurrences between Sept. 16th and Oct. 4th.

All the break-ins happened on commercial properties.

The investigation led police to a 32-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Ten counts of break, enter, and commit
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Disguise with intent
  • Failing to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Read more: Waterloo man facing 17 charges in connection with break-in in University District

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anticipate additional charges being laid as a result.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge tagBreak In tagcommercial tagBreak tagenter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers