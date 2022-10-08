Waterloo police make arrest in connection with Cambridge, Ont. break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a slew of break and enters in the city.

Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team say there were 10 occurrences between Sept. 16th and Oct. 4th.

All the break-ins happened on commercial properties.

The investigation led police to a 32-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with:

Ten counts of break, enter, and commit

Possession of break-in instruments

Disguise with intent

Failing to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anticipate additional charges being laid as a result.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.