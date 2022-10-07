Peterborough Transit changes launching Oct. 30 as on-demand service app expands

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Transit is implementing a number of changes aiming to provide a more consistent and reliable service, the city announced Friday.

Changes will begin on Sunday, Oct. 30. Among the notable changes will be increasing the use of On Demand Transit Service in off-peak hours, trip time adjustments and reducing some community bus service.

The city says on Oct. 17, updated routes will be posted online or by phone at 705-745-0525.

On Demand Transit uses smart technology that adjusts bus routes based on customers’ departures and arrival schedules. The program began as a pilot program in limited areas of the city on March 30 and during Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 30, On Demand Transit will replace some fixed routes in off-peak hours.

The PtboOnDemand app can be downloaded for a smartphone or tablet or call Peterborough Transit at 705-745-5801 to book a same-day trip. Standard fares and payment options apply.

“When a customer requests a trip, the system will look for the next trip available based on the customer’s trip pick-up and drop-off locations and number of people travelling together,” the city stated.

Customers who book a trip using the app are able to track the real-time location of the vehicle, including information on when they will be picked up and dropped off, the city says.

Any customer with inquiries on route schedules can call Peterborough Transit or email transitoperations@peterborough.ca.

The city says driver absences and a “challenging labour market” have posed issues with finding new employees, leading to the need to regularly cancel scheduled trips on routes.

“Peterborough Transit takes the disruption cancelled bus trips on routes has on its valued customers seriously. The upcoming service adjustments will bring more consistency and reliability to Peterborough Transit service,” the city stated.

