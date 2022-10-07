Manitoba man killed in RM of Stuartburn vehicle rollover

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from the RM of Stuartburn is dead after his vehicle rolled into a ditch, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Emerson detachment were called to the scene, at Road 10 North and Road 38 East, just before 10 a.m. Thursday, where they found the vehicle submerged in the ditch.

According to their investigation, police say they believe the crash happened sometime overnight.

The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

