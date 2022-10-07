Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 7

Rare earth elements, tips for making pumpkin pie and Hearth Restaurant moving to a new location.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon
There’s excitement behind a new rare earth processing facility being developed in Saskatoon.
The multimillion-dollar plant will grow the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements, part of an effort to position Canada as a strong player within the global supply chain.
David Connelly, a vice president with Cheetah Resources, talks about ores being processed, the market for the metals and the impact on Saskatchewan’s economy.
Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie
A dessert staple for Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie, but there are some tips for those making one from scratch.
Joscelyn Armstrong, owner of the Honey Bun Café, has details on making a homemade pumpkin pie and which pitfalls to avoid.
Hearth Restaurant is moving to a new location
Known for its delicious creations and a menu that focuses on locally grown ingredients, a favourite restaurant in Saskatoon will be serving up its dishes at a new location.
Hearth Restaurant will call Remai Modern its new home starting early next year.
Co-owner and chef Thayne Robstad explains the reasons behind the move and what customers can expect at the new location along the South Saskatchewan River.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7
Wonderful Thanksgiving long weekend in store — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Comments