Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 7

Rare earth elements, tips for making pumpkin pie and Hearth Restaurant moving to a new location.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon

There’s excitement behind a new rare earth processing facility being developed in Saskatoon.

The multimillion-dollar plant will grow the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements, part of an effort to position Canada as a strong player within the global supply chain.

David Connelly, a vice president with Cheetah Resources, talks about ores being processed, the market for the metals and the impact on Saskatchewan’s economy.

4:11 Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon

Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie

A dessert staple for Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie, but there are some tips for those making one from scratch.

Joscelyn Armstrong, owner of the Honey Bun Café, has details on making a homemade pumpkin pie and which pitfalls to avoid.

4:12 Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie

Hearth Restaurant is moving to a new location

Known for its delicious creations and a menu that focuses on locally grown ingredients, a favourite restaurant in Saskatoon will be serving up its dishes at a new location.

Hearth Restaurant will call Remai Modern its new home starting early next year.

Co-owner and chef Thayne Robstad explains the reasons behind the move and what customers can expect at the new location along the South Saskatchewan River.

4:06 Hearth Restaurant on the move to a new location Hearth Restaurant on the move to a new location

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7

Wonderful Thanksgiving long weekend in store — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.

1:40 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7