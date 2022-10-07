Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 7' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 7
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 7.

Rare earth elements, tips for making pumpkin pie and Hearth Restaurant moving to a new location.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon

There’s excitement behind a new rare earth processing facility being developed in Saskatoon.

The multimillion-dollar plant will grow the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements, part of an effort to position Canada as a strong player within the global supply chain.

David Connelly, a vice president with Cheetah Resources, talks about ores being processed, the market for the metals and the impact on Saskatchewan’s economy.

Click to play video: 'Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon' Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon
Rare earth elements processing facility under development in Saskatoon

Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie

A dessert staple for Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie, but there are some tips for those making one from scratch.

Story continues below advertisement

Joscelyn Armstrong, owner of the Honey Bun Café, has details on making a homemade pumpkin pie and which pitfalls to avoid.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie' Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie
Tips for making homemade pumpkin pie

Hearth Restaurant is moving to a new location

Known for its delicious creations and a menu that focuses on locally grown ingredients, a favourite restaurant in Saskatoon will be serving up its dishes at a new location.

Hearth Restaurant will call Remai Modern its new home starting early next year.

Co-owner and chef Thayne Robstad explains the reasons behind the move and what customers can expect at the new location along the South Saskatchewan River.

Click to play video: 'Hearth Restaurant on the move to a new location' Hearth Restaurant on the move to a new location
Hearth Restaurant on the move to a new location

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7

Wonderful Thanksgiving long weekend in store — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 7
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Thanksgiving tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagRemai Modern tagPumpkin Pie tagRare Earth Elements tagHearth Restaurant tagHoney Bun Cafe tagCheetah Resources tagRare Minerials tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers