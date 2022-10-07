Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police investigate shots fired at vehicle, home on West Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 9:12 am
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say shots were fired late on Oct. 6, 2022 hitting a home and car on the West Mountain. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance from residents in the West Mountain neighbourhood after confirming shots were fired late Thursday.

Investigators say officers were called about a shooting around 11 p.m. near Garth Street and Rymal Road West.

Police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said a residence and an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway were struck by the gunfire.

Man brandishing machete forces evacuation of CF Lime Ridge food court: police

“The home was occupied at the time of the shooting but fortunately no injuries were sustained,” Bharaj said in an email.

Detectives believe the incident is “targeted” and are appealing to residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

