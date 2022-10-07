Hamilton Police investigate shots fired at vehicle, home on West Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance from residents in the West Mountain neighbourhood after confirming shots were fired late Thursday.

Investigators say officers were called about a shooting around 11 p.m. near Garth Street and Rymal Road West.

Police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said a residence and an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway were struck by the gunfire.

“The home was occupied at the time of the shooting but fortunately no injuries were sustained,” Bharaj said in an email.

Detectives believe the incident is “targeted” and are appealing to residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.