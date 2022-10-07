Police release video of suspect wanted in Toronto sexual assault investigation

Toronto police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Police said it was reported that on July 29 at 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Bloor and Dufferin streets when a man approached her from behind.
Investigators allege she was sexually assaulted.
The man then fled the scene.
A video released by police shows a man walking down the street.
The man is described as having a dark complexion, is about five-foot-nine, with a black and grey moustache, and a slim build.
He was last seen waring a baseball cap, dark coloured shirt with orange stripes on the side, dark coloured pants, and dark coloured shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
