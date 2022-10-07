Menu

Crime

Police release video of suspect wanted in Toronto sexual assault investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 6:13 am
A photo of the suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police

Toronto police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said it was reported that on July 29 at 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Bloor and Dufferin streets when a man approached her from behind.

Investigators allege she was sexually assaulted.

The man then fled the scene.

A video released by police shows a man walking down the street.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, is about five-foot-nine, with a black and grey moustache, and a slim build.

He was last seen waring a baseball cap, dark coloured shirt with orange stripes on the side, dark coloured pants, and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

