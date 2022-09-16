Menu

Crime

Police seek woman after minor reportedly sexually assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:24 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Myron Demkiw has been named Toronto's new police chief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
CKL

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Officers said on Wednesday, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Queensway and Taymall Avenue area.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood

Police are now searching for a woman in her 50s, standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a large build, straight shoulder length brown hair.

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

She was seen wearing a yellow orange leopard print top and dark-coloured bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

