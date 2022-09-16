Police seek woman after minor reportedly sexually assaulted in Toronto

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.
Officers said on Wednesday, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Queensway and Taymall Avenue area.
Police are now searching for a woman in her 50s, standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a large build, straight shoulder length brown hair.
She was seen wearing a yellow orange leopard print top and dark-coloured bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
