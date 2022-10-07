SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays welcome Mariners for wild-card series opener

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 6:00 am

TORONTO – Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah will get the start for Game 1 of Toronto’s wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon.

A sellout crowd is expected at Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays’ first home playoff game since 2016.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays advance to playoffs' Blue Jays advance to playoffs

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto secured the top wild-card seed earlier this week to secure home-field advantage for all games in the best-of-three series.

The series winner will advance to the American League Division Series starting Tuesday in Houston.

The Blue Jays last reached the AL Championship Series in 2016 and last won the World Series in 1993. Seattle, a franchise that entered Major League Baseball with the expansion Blue Jays in 1977, hasn’t played a playoff game since losing the ALCS in 2001.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers