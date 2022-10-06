Hockey Manitoba would support leadership change at Hockey Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Manitoba says it would support a leadership change at Hockey Canada, as the national body continues to face criticism over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

In a statement released Thursday, Hockey Manitoba says its board of directors “supports the call by Members of Parliament for a change in Hockey Canada’s leadership at the Sr. Staff level and Board of Directors.”

HOCKEY MANITOBA STATEMENT Visit the link below to read the full statement. 🔗| https://t.co/l5drDo9Kd3 At this time, Hockey Manitoba representatives will not be offering further statements regarding the ongoing and fluid situation with Hockey Canada. pic.twitter.com/TWMPq4DEMT — Hockey Manitoba (@hockeymanitoba) October 6, 2022

Hockey Manitoba is also calling for a review of the Hockey Canada Action plan to include “consultation from experts or organizations working in education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, bullying, and discrimination.”

Hockey Manitoba has not gone as far as some other province’s hockey organizations. Hockey Quebec has announced its cutting ties, while Hockey Ontario and Nova Scotia both announced they will be suspending the transfer of participant assessment fees to Hockey Canada for the 2022-23 season.

There was no commitment to do that from the Manitoba organization Thursday.

Telus, Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire, Sobeys have all cut ties with Hockey Canada for this upcoming season.

This comes after Members of Parliament repeatedly pressed Hockey Canada officials for answers during a heated meeting on Tuesday about the organization’s handling of sexual assault.