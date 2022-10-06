Menu

Canada

Okanagan golf resort permanently severs relationship with Hockey Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 8:23 pm
Predator Ridge golf course near Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
Predator Ridge golf course near Vernon, B.C. Global News

An Okanagan golf resort is the latest organization to sever ties with Hockey Canada.

Controversy has been hounding the national organization for months after reports of sexual abuse surfaced in May, and how Hockey Canada established a fund to pay out sexual assault and sexual abuse claims.

On Thursday, Predator Ridge said it had notified Hockey Canada that all ties were being permanently severed. The golf course had hosted a number of Hockey Canada summer activities since 2012.

Read more: Hockey Canada: More sponsors cut ties as group ‘continues to resist’ change

“We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship,” Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president at Predator Ridge, told Global News.

“Back in June, we pulled all references to Hockey Canada on our website and discontinued all activations with the brand. As of today, we removed the last fixed signs on the property.”

This week, several companies have cut ties with Hockey Canada, including Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Scotiabank and Esso.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says it’s ‘nonsensical’ for Hockey Canada to resist leadership change' Trudeau says it’s ‘nonsensical’ for Hockey Canada to resist leadership change
Trudeau says it’s ‘nonsensical’ for Hockey Canada to resist leadership change

Also cutting financial ties, albeit temporarily: Hockey Quebec, which said it “does not have confidence in Hockey Canada to act effectively to change the culture of hockey with the structure in place.”

Trending Stories

Hockey Quebec’s announcement is available on its website.

Click to play video: 'Quebec cuts ties with Hockey Canada' Quebec cuts ties with Hockey Canada
Quebec cuts ties with Hockey Canada

Meanwhile, BC Hockey says it’s still monitoring the developments.

“There are many issues facing sport and sport governance, including those in our game,” BC Hockey said on its website. “These matters require thoughtful and collaborative steps toward solutions for the betterment of all.”

Click to play video: 'Controversy and outrage grow over Hockey Canada scandal in B.C.' Controversy and outrage grow over Hockey Canada scandal in B.C.
Controversy and outrage grow over Hockey Canada scandal in B.C.
