What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

The Thanksgiving Day long weekend is upon us and that means not everything will be open on Monday.

The annual holiday, traditionally celebrated with cornucopias and pumpkins, will be a day off for most Ontarians.

Canada Post locations will be closed and mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Oct. 10.

If you’re hoping to knock off some errands or just get out and do something, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and bylaw services: The licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Thanksgiving Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday. For more information on rides check out the city’s website.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Monday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Oct. 10.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Oct. 10.

Art Gallery of Hamilton: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified (four-hour) schedule.

Arenas: Either closed or on a modified schedule.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times are on a reduced schedule over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Paid parking, on weekends only, is in effect at Beachway Park. Reservations are required for Lowville Park.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a Sunday schedule Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Oct. 10.

Open on Monday: Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre

Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre Closed on Monday: St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre; arenas; Russell Avenue and Port Weller community centres; Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres; Victoria Lawn Cemetery administration office; FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre box offices; Port Dalhousie Pool and Lincoln Park pools are now closed for the season

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on Oct. 10. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed on Monday. There are some exceptions in Niagara Falls, including:

Sobeys on Portage Road: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland on Dock Street: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Oct. 10, but not all. Thanksgiving Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed. Other outlets’ hours are as follows:

Eastgate Square: Closed

Lime Ridge Mall: Closed

The Centre on Barton: Most stores will be closed

The Pen Centre: Closed

Fairview Mall: Closed

Mapleview Centre: Closed

Burlington Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Oct. 10 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All Beer Stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

LCBO: Most stores will be closed, but there are exceptions at some Niagara locations, including:

Avondale on Victoria Avenue in Vineland: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forks Road in Wainfleet: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canboro Road in Fenwick: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland’s LCBO Outlet on Dock Street in Niagara Falls (Chippawa): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres.

Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

However, some heritage sites like the McKenzie Printery and McFarland House will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant and Queenston Heights restaurant will be closed.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Oct. 10, including:

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Splash Works: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Aga Khan Museum, Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works will be closed.