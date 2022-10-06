Moose Jaw City employee struck in work zone: ‘We’ve had multiple incidents like this’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A City of Moose Jaw employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a driver illegally entered a closed work area.

The employee was struck Oct. 3 at a work zone on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue NW.

“We’re upset and extremely discouraged by this incident,” said Jim Puffalt, city manager. “This work zone had clearly marked signage and was properly barricaded, yet those signs were ignored, endangering the lives of our crew.

“Our thoughts go towards our employee and their family. Thankfully the injuries weren’t more severe.”

Puffalt implores drivers to obey marked signage and exercise extreme caution in work zones.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, we’ve had multiple incidents like this in recent history, and there are consequences,” Puffalt adds.

“Our crews work hard to improve Moose Jaw’s infrastructure and they can’t perform properly or efficiently if they are constantly worried about their safety.”

Moose Jaw police are still investigating.