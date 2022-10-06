Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Court date pushed back in Oregon abduction case

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 3:25 pm
An Ontario company pleaded guilty in Saskatoon court and was fined for failing to provide proper training to an employee. View image in full screen
Court has been adjourned until November in a provincial court case regarding abduction. File / Global News

Investigation and discovery is ongoing in a Saskatoon court case regarding a woman charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

That was the result of Thursday’s trial on the matter, with court being adjourned until Nov. 21.

Read more: Trial underway for 45 people who received health violation tickets in May 2021

A publication ban was previously put on the case to not use the woman’s name, as it might identify her child.

Both the woman and her child were reported missing in Saskatoon on July 24, but they were found in a rental unit in Oregon City, Ore., on Aug. 5.

Trending Stories

The woman also faces charges in the U.S., including a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person. She is also charged with a misdemeanour offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father found guilty of manslaughter' Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father found guilty of manslaughter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagMissing tagCharges tagAbduction tagProvincial Court tagPassport tagoregon abduction case tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers