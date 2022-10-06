Court date pushed back in Oregon abduction case

Send this page to someone via email

Investigation and discovery is ongoing in a Saskatoon court case regarding a woman charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

That was the result of Thursday’s trial on the matter, with court being adjourned until Nov. 21.

A publication ban was previously put on the case to not use the woman’s name, as it might identify her child.

Both the woman and her child were reported missing in Saskatoon on July 24, but they were found in a rental unit in Oregon City, Ore., on Aug. 5.

The woman also faces charges in the U.S., including a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person. She is also charged with a misdemeanour offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

