Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Google ‘trying to intimidate Canadians’ over online streaming bill, heritage minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'How Bill C-11 could change streaming services in Canada' How Bill C-11 could change streaming services in Canada
WATCH: How Bill C-11 could change streaming services in Canada – Mar 11, 2022

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he doesn’t appreciate Google “trying to intimidate Canadians” after the company pushed back on a proposed online streaming bill.

Google published a blog post on Wednesday advocating against Bill C-11, saying it has the potential to “disadvantage the Canadian creators.”

When asked about that criticism, Rodriguez says the proposed law simply asks streamers – including YouTube, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet – to contribute to Canadian culture.

Trending Stories

Read more: YouTube, TikTok say Liberals’ online streaming bill would harm digital creators

The online streaming bill, which has passed the House of Commons and is now in the Senate, would force streaming platforms to promote Canadian TV, movies, videos or music, and help fund Canadian content.

Story continues below advertisement

YouTube executive Jeanette Patell told a Senate committee last month that it gives far too much discretion to Canada’s broadcasting regulators to make demands around user-generated content.

Bill C-11 has been sharply opposed by digital-first creators and Conservative MPs, who claim it would allow a future government to regulate people posting videos on YouTube – a charge the government denies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Google tagPablo Rodriguez tagBill C-11 tagonline streaming bill tagOnline Streaming tagCanada online streaming bill tagCanada online streaming tagGoogle Pablo Rodriguez tagPablo Rodriguez Google tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers