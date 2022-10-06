Hamilton Bulldogs president/GM Steve Staios leaves for gig with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Steve Staios is now the former president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs, according to the OHL franchise.

The executive, hired by the Bulldogs in 2015 as president following a three-season stint in player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is set to join the Edmonton Oilers as special advisor to hockey operations.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, owner Michael Andlauer said assistant GM Matt Turek has been appointed as the interim general manager effective immediately.

“I am incredibly proud of Steve and forever grateful for everything he has done both on and off the ice for our city and our fans,” said Andlauer.

“I have no doubt in my mind that his experience and success over the past seven years with the Bulldogs will make him an equally successful executive at the NHL level.”

Staios had been at the helm of the Bulldogs since the 2016-17 season leading them to the playoffs every season and winning the 2018 and 2022 OHL championships.

He returns to the franchise where he spent eight seasons as a player, skating in 573 games and participating in a Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the Bulldogs family over this time including Coaches, Trainers, Scouts, Front office, billets, fans and most importantly the Players who have made us so proud,” Staios said in a release.

Staios’ replacement, Turek, first joined the Bulldogs as a scout in the 2015-16 season.

The Bulldogs 2022-2023 OHL home opener goes Saturday night against the Oshawa Generals 7 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.

