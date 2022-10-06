British Columbia permanently capping fees charged by food delivery companies

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has introduced legislation to permanently cap the fees companies like Uber Eats, Door Dash and Skip the Dishes can charge restaurants for food delivery.

The province originally put the 20 per cent cap in place during the pandemic and will now continue the policy permanently.

“This bill will help our restaurants navigate the pandemic, inflation and supply change disruptions,” Economic Recovery minister Ravi Kahlon said.

“We will continue to allow our restaurants to gain more certainty.”

If passed, the measure will also prohibit delivery companies from reducing the amount of money a driver is paid.

Many restaurants in the province were forced to pivot to pick-up or delivery options during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

This pivot led to a surge in business for home delivery companies with many at the time increasing service feeds to take advantage of the surge in demand.

The 20 per cent cap will combine a 15 per cent cap on food and a 5 per cent cap on additional fees.

The temporary measure was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.