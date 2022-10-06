Menu

Canada

Pakistan floods: Canada will double matching donations to $7.5M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Pakistan floods: Hundreds die as malaria, other diseases tear through country' Pakistan floods: Hundreds die as malaria, other diseases tear through country
WATCH ABOVE: Pakistan floods: Hundreds die as malaria, other diseases tear through country – Sep 22, 2022

The federal government has more than doubled the amount of donations it will match to help the people of Pakistan recover from disastrous flooding.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted Wednesday that Canada will match the $7.5 million Canadians have donated to the Humanitarian Coalition.

Three weeks ago, the government pledged to match just $3 million, on top of the existing $30 million Ottawa has allocated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada announces $5M in funding to support Pakistan amid flood disaster

Last week, Sajjan said he would boost that to $5 million in the hopes of drumming up more public support.

Severe monsoon rains this summer left one-third of Pakistan underwater, causing severe food shortages and ruining the livelihoods of millions.

Click to play video: 'Canadians answering Pakistan’s calls for aid to cope with devastating flooding' Canadians answering Pakistan’s calls for aid to cope with devastating flooding
Canadians answering Pakistan’s calls for aid to cope with devastating flooding – Sep 3, 2022

Pakistan also experienced massive floods in 2010, and the former Harper government pledged $71.8 million for relief efforts, including $46.8 million from donations Ottawa matched.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Harjit Sajjan tagPakistan flooding tagpakistan floods tagcanada pakistan flood donation tagcanada pakistan flooding aid tagflood donation tagottawa pakistan donation tagpakistan donation tagpakistan flood 2022 tag

