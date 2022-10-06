Pakistan floods: Canada will double matching donations to $7.5M

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has more than doubled the amount of donations it will match to help the people of Pakistan recover from disastrous flooding.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted Wednesday that Canada will match the $7.5 million Canadians have donated to the Humanitarian Coalition.

Canadians have shown immense generosity to those affected by flooding in Pakistan. @humcoalition has received $7.5 million in donations—and we will match the full amount. Together we will support the people of #Pakistan. 🇵🇰🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jVyol6DlDG — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) October 5, 2022

Three weeks ago, the government pledged to match just $3 million, on top of the existing $30 million Ottawa has allocated.

Last week, Sajjan said he would boost that to $5 million in the hopes of drumming up more public support.

Severe monsoon rains this summer left one-third of Pakistan underwater, causing severe food shortages and ruining the livelihoods of millions.

Pakistan also experienced massive floods in 2010, and the former Harper government pledged $71.8 million for relief efforts, including $46.8 million from donations Ottawa matched.