NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post Thursday, 43-year-old Singh said his symptoms were mild, adding he was “feeling OK” and would be following public health guidelines.

“It’s a good reminder that workers need access to paid sick days so we can keep taking care of each other and our health care system,” he wrote.

More to come…