‘Welcome to Winnipeg’ signs slated for revamp featuring new city slogan

People coming into Winnipeg might see new welcome signs featuring the city’s slogan: “made from what’s real.”

The signs will also include a land acknowledgement stating the city is located on Treaty 1 Territory.

“I think it’s great we get to refresh the welcome signs coming into Winnipeg and really showcase this new brand, showcase the colours and the creativity of this brand,” said Dayna Spiring, president of Economic Development Winnipeg.

“I think it’s a great way to welcome people to Winnipeg.”

Ten new signs will be installed around the city, with nine of them expected to go up by the end of October.

