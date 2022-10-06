Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 6

Send this page to someone via email

European river cruises in Travel Tips, SaskAbilities job fair and Ralph needs a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring Europe on river cruises: Travel Tips

River cruising is a great way to see Europe.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel is in Budapest after completing a Croatia yacht tour.

She discusses yacht and river cruises in this Travel Tips segment.

Connecting job seekers with employers aim of SaskAbilities job fair

The SaskAbilities job fair is set to go on Oct. 12 and aims to connect qualified job seekers with potential employers.

David Nwosu and Sherry Faris look at what the job fair has to offer and what to expect.

They also talk about success stories from the Partners in Employment program.

Ralph seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Ralph is a seven-year-old mixed breed currently at a foster home and in need of a permanent home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Ralph in Adopt a Pet.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 6.

