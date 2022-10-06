Independent committee recommends raises for N.B. MLAs, premier

Send this page to someone via email

An independent two-person committee is recommending that New Brunswick MLAs get a raise.

The finished report recommends that the base salary of MLAs rise to $93,126 on April 1, from the $85,000 they receive right now, or an increase of 9.5 per cent.

The report also calls for the salary of the premier to be double the base salary of MLAs at $186,252, an increase of 13.5 per cent from the current $164,000 collected by Premier Blaine Higgs.

If accepted, the raise would be the first for MLAs since 2008.

The premier and cabinet ministers received a raise in April of this year when they allowed wage restraint legislation to expire, boosting the executive council top up to what it was in 2015. Minister salary top-ups rose to $52,614 from $47,353 and the premier’s salary went from $67,150 to $79,000.

Members of parliament make $189,500 per year and the prime minister makes double that, with $379,000.

The report, written by retired judge Margaret Larlee and lawyer G. Robert Basque, notes that New Brunswick lawmakers receive the second-lowest salary in the country — behind only Prince Edward Island — and the lack of a raise since 2008 has place them in “an unfair position.”

The raise is equivalent to the amount of GDP growth since 2008 and the report recommends that future increases be tied to non-unionized employees and managers in the civil service who currently get a yearly increase of two per cent.

In recommending a raise for the premier, the report says: “As heads of governments, Premiers are expected to be on top of every issue and know the ‘hot files’ on the plate of every Minister. These are highly accountable expectations. Heads of governments take vacations, but do not get days off.”

“Few executives would accept these working conditions for what taxpayers expect to pay.”

The report goes on to recommend that committee members receive $125 per day for committee meetings and that chairs receive $200. Constituency budgets would also be boosted to $75,000.

The salaries of ministers and the speaker would be set at 66.6 per cent of the premier’s salary, the leader of the official opposition would get 70 per cent and the government house leader would get the same amount as the premier.

In order for the changes to occur, several legislative changes would need to be passed by April 1, 2023.

