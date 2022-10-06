DynaLIFE says routine urinalysis testing to return to normal in Alberta on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Urinalysis testing for Albertans at DynaLIFE facilities will return to normal on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the health-care company.

Last month, DynaLIFE and Alberta Precision Laboratories sent a memo to doctors, nurses and lab staff saying constrained supply levels of urinalysis reagent used across Canada was impacting community and outpatient testing throughout Alberta.

The memo said “only order laboratory urinalysis testing that is required for urgent management of the patient.”

A spokesperson for DynaLIFE told Global News on Wednesday night that the supply of urinalysis reagent has been restored.

“Routine and non-urgent urine tests will continue and urinalysis tests will resume following the one-month shortage of urinalysis test supplies,” they said in an email.

“Anyone who had their urinalysis test delayed during this time, who still require it to be completed, may return to the lab with their requisition and their urinalysis will be completed.”

Global News has reached out to APL to ask if testing will return to normal at its facilities as well.

DynaLIFE collects blood and other samples for medical testing in large urban centres in Alberta, while the AHS subsidiary APL provides lab services inside hospitals, as well as in small rural and remote communities.

–With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

