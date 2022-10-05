Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Psychiatrist who treated Devon Freeman says teen’s suicidal thoughts seemed fleeting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 2:37 pm
The Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The inquest examining the death of Devon Freeman began Monday in the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, of which he was a member. Jurors have heard Freeman was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in the Flamborough area of Hamilton in the fall of 2017. He was found dead near the home in April of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
The Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The inquest examining the death of Devon Freeman began Monday in the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, of which he was a member. Jurors have heard Freeman was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in the Flamborough area of Hamilton in the fall of 2017. He was found dead near the home in April of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.

A psychiatrist is telling a coroner’s inquest that an Indigenous teen expressed “fleeting thoughts” of suicide when he was frustrated or angry, but these feelings didn’t appear to last.

Dr. Roberto Sassi was working at the child and youth mental health program at McMaster Children’s Hospital when he began giving regular outpatient treatment to Devon Freeman in the fall of 2014.

Read more: Indigenous teen had argument with Ontario group home resident day before disappearing: inquest

He says that while Freeman, who was 13 at the time, occasionally made statements related to suicide, he also appeared to dismiss them quickly and had plans for the future.

Sassi says the teen didn’t appear to have “ongoing hopelessness or helplessness or chronic or persistent suicidal thoughts,” and never reached the level where he needed to be hospitalized due to an imminent threat to his safety or that of others.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police not told of Indigenous teen’s suicidal thoughts when he went missing: inquest

The inquest has heard Freeman went missing from the group home on Oct. 7, 2017 and his body was found on the property more than six months later, in April 2018. An autopsy determined he died by hanging.

Jurors have also heard Freeman attempted suicide earlier in 2017 and had a history of suicidal thoughts and self-harm while in a residential program the previous year.

Click to play video: 'Ontario offers incentives to some household residents for energy saving initiative' Ontario offers incentives to some household residents for energy saving initiative

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hamilton tagIndigenous tagHamilton news tagInquest tagFlamborough tagDevon Freeman tagLynwood Charlton Centre tagontario inquest tagDevon Freeman inquest tagOntario teen taghamilton teen tagIndigenous teen disappearance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers