Canada

Ontario’s coroner reveals inquest into death of Devon Freeman near Hamilton group home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 9:07 am
Ontario's regional coroner’s office has announced an inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman – found deceased in 2018 outside a Hamilton group home. View image in full screen
Ontario's regional coroner’s office has announced an inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman – found deceased in 2018 outside a Hamilton group home. Hamilton Police Service

Ontario’s coroner has set a late September date to begin an inquest into the death of a teenager found dead near a Flamborough group home in 2018.

Devon Freeman, who was 17 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre in October 2017 and later found dead in a nearby wooded area on April 12, 2018.

His body was found when a resident happened upon it by accident some 35 metres from the home.

Read more: Ontario family calls for inquest into suicide of Indigenous teen in government care

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Freeman’s death,” said Dr. Karen Schiff, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, Hamilton Office, in a release.

“The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.”

In 2019, Freeman’s grandmother and members of the southern Ontario First Nation where he was born alleged a communication breakdown resulted in a particularly horrifying death for the teen.

Trending Stories

Pamela Freeman and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation said the breakdowns marred the case from beginning to end, with key players being kept in the dark about such crucial details as his mental health history and the length of time he was believed to be missing.

Freeman’s loved ones made a request to the province’s chief coroner for the inquest in 2019, citing the teen had a long history of mental health struggles and suicidal ideation, dating back to his mother’s sudden death when he was six.

Schiff says the inquest will begin on Sept. 26 and expects the probe to take some 17 days, with approximately 31 witnesses taking part.

The Georgina Island Community Centre on Snake Road and the Hamilton Convention Centre on Summers Lane have been designated as sites that will host segments of the investigation.

Members of the public who wish to view proceedings can do so online.

— with files from the Canadian Press

