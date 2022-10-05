Police ask for video to help investigate southwest Edmonton shooting

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting Monday night in southwest Edmonton sent a man to hospital.
Just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street.
Police found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but EPS said he was “not cooperative with police.”
Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle fire involving a silver Lexus SUV near 17 Street and 58 Avenue.
Police believe the two incidents are connected.
Investigators say anyone with information or surveillance video can contact Edmonton police 780-423-4567.
