Crime

Police ask for video to help investigate southwest Edmonton shooting

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:47 pm
FILE - a Ring doorbell camera is seen installed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019. View image in full screen
FILE - a Ring doorbell camera is seen installed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting Monday night in southwest Edmonton sent a man to hospital.

Just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street.

Police found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but EPS said he was “not cooperative with police.”

Read more: 1 man in hospital following Monday night shooting in southwest Edmonton

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle fire involving a silver Lexus SUV near 17 Street and 58 Avenue.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

Investigators say anyone with information or surveillance video can contact Edmonton police 780-423-4567.

 

