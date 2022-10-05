Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario court approves Laurentian University’s restructuring plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 1:59 pm
The school says the implementation will mean it has successfully emerged from restructuring as a financially sustainable university. View image in full screen
The school says the implementation will mean it has successfully emerged from restructuring as a financially sustainable university. Facebook

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has approved Laurentian University’s restructuring plan as the school looks to emerge from creditor protection.

The Sudbury, Ont., university says the court’s approval Wednesday means it is now “weeks away” from being able to implement its plan to financially restructure.

The school says the implementation will mean it has successfully emerged from restructuring as a financially sustainable university.

Read more: Challenging criminal laws — The right to sell one’s body vs. the right to not be trafficked

The university’s creditors voted to approve the institution’s plan to allow it to financially restructure in September.

Trending Stories

A report earlier this year on Laurentian’s situation from Ontario’s auditor general Bonnie Lysyk said the university could have avoided creditor protection if it had been more upfront with the government about its financial struggles, which Lysyk blamed on “its pursuit of poorly considered capital investments.”

Story continues below advertisement

The northern Ontario university filed for creditor protection in early 2021, citing long-term debts and lower revenue as a result of COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sudbury tagOntario university tagLaurentian University tagcreditor protection tagSudbury Ontario tagLaurentian tagfinacial restructuring tagLaurentian finacial trouble tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers