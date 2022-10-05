Menu

Canada

Prolonged power outages in Nova Scotia prompt health and safety concerns

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces $300 million in Fiona relief to Atlantic Canada' Trudeau announces $300 million in Fiona relief to Atlantic Canada
Backing up earlier promises to help people recover from Fiona, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now announced $300 million in aid. As Ross Lord reports, the relief can't come soon enough for many people still struggling in the destructive storm's aftermath.

A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from “distressed and exasperated” constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who represents Cumberland North, says she’s worried about vulnerable neighbours, including seniors and disabled people in rural areas, who have no access to running water because the pumps in their wells aren’t working.

Read more: Nova Scotia braces for rebuilding challenges after Fiona destruction

Smith-McCrossin, who is also a registered nurse, says she’s worried for their health and safety.

The Independent member of the legislature says she recently submitted a list of names and addresses of vulnerable people to the military, which started performing wellness checks on Monday.

Read more: Trudeau announces $300 million recovery fund after storm Fiona

Some residents of northern Nova Scotia have been told they won’t be reconnected to the electricity grid until Sunday, more than two weeks after the power went out.

As of this morning, more than 7,000 Nova Scotia homes and businesses were still without electricity, and another 9,000 were still in the dark in P.E.I.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
