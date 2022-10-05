Prolonged power outages in Nova Scotia prompt health and safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from “distressed and exasperated” constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who represents Cumberland North, says she’s worried about vulnerable neighbours, including seniors and disabled people in rural areas, who have no access to running water because the pumps in their wells aren’t working.

Smith-McCrossin, who is also a registered nurse, says she’s worried for their health and safety.

The Independent member of the legislature says she recently submitted a list of names and addresses of vulnerable people to the military, which started performing wellness checks on Monday.

Some residents of northern Nova Scotia have been told they won’t be reconnected to the electricity grid until Sunday, more than two weeks after the power went out.

As of this morning, more than 7,000 Nova Scotia homes and businesses were still without electricity, and another 9,000 were still in the dark in P.E.I.