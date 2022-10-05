Menu

Consumer

What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Thanksgiving weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 12:51 pm
A number of businesses and services in Peterborough will be closed during the Thanksgiving long weekend. View image in full screen
A number of businesses and services in Peterborough will be closed during the Thanksgiving long weekend. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Thanksgiving is Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at which businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough, Ont., this Thanksgiving weekend:

Municipal/provincial services

Banks: All closed.

City hall: Closed Monday. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.

City child-care services: City-operated sites will all be closed Monday.

Social services (178 Charlotte St.): Office closed Monday; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096).

Read more: Avian flu impacts poultry producers amid Thanksgiving turkey demand

Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Monday, Oct. 10. Visit www.peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Information and digital resources are online at www.ptbolibrary.ca.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Monday. Fine payments can be made online at www.peterborough.ca/POA.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day at 705-745-1386.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon.

Click to play video: 'Inflation Bites: Thanksgiving staples soar in price' Inflation Bites: Thanksgiving staples soar in price
Inflation Bites: Thanksgiving staples soar in price

Recreation/Attractions

Arenas:

  • Peterborough Memorial Centre and Kinsmen Arena: Both closed Monday.
  • Healthy Planet Arena: Open Monday noon to 10 p.m. A public skate is scheduled 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arena division customer service open noon to 3 p.m.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trending Stories

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.

Read more: Jackson Creek Trail to close after Thanksgiving for upgrades

Peterborough Marina: Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. which will be the final day of marina operations for the 2022 season. More details, phone 705-745-8787 or email marina@peterborough.ca.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Saturday, Sunday and Monday noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Thanksgiving Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool on the weekend opens at 8 a.m.)

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride open on the weekend only 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Splash pad is closed for the season. Snack bar is open on the weekend 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open on Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Trent University Athletics Centre: Open Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.(Group fitness classes will not run on this day).

Alcohol/grocery/shoping

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

  • 1900 Lansdowne St. West: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • 139 George St. N. (Market Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
  • 1154 Chemong Rd.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • 570 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

LCBO: All stores will be closed Monday.

Other weekend hours:

  • 196 Sherbrooke St.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Both open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 879 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday; open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more: Cooking for Thanksgiving? These items will cost more as inflation bites

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St.): Closed Monday; open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (142 Hunter St. E.): Closed Monday; open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FreshCo. (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday; Brock Street store open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne store open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Monday; open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peterborough Square: Closed on Monday.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Monday; open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Monday; both stores open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Many City services will be offering modified, holiday hours and some City facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Tips to save time and money for your Thanksgiving meal' Tips to save time and money for your Thanksgiving meal
