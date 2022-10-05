Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Affordability crisis, renovation planning in Décor and Design and fall activities at Crossmount Cider.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rising costs making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan

A new survey shows the rising cost of just about everything, including food, clothing and basic household items, is making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan.

The increasing pressure on finances has meant a rise in the number of people filing for bankruptcy.

Michelle Scheller, a Saskatoon-based licensed insolvency trustee, has advice to people feeling pressure and struggling with rising costs.

Floor plans and wish lists part of renovation planning: Décor and Design

Planning is important when homeowners are looking to renovate.

Amy Schauss from Metric Design says that includes reviewing floor plans and going over wish lists.

She explains the process in Décor and Design.

Fall activities at Crossmount Cider Company: Experience Saskatoon

Fire pits and a dog maze are some of the attractions this fall at Crossmount Cider Company.

Crossmount is also introducing several new cider varieties.

Liam McKercher explains more about what is taking place at Crossmount in Experience Saskatoon.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5.

