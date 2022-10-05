Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 5' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 5
WATCH: Cooler days arrive, but warmer temperatures are returning — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Oct. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Affordability crisis, renovation planning in Décor and Design and fall activities at Crossmount Cider.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rising costs making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan

A new survey shows the rising cost of just about everything, including food, clothing and basic household items, is making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan.

The increasing pressure on finances has meant a rise in the number of people filing for bankruptcy.

Michelle Scheller, a Saskatoon-based licensed insolvency trustee, has advice to people feeling pressure and struggling with rising costs.

Click to play video: 'Rising costs making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan' Rising costs making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan
Rising costs making life less affordable for people in Saskatchewan

Floor plans and wish lists part of renovation planning: Décor and Design

Planning is important when homeowners are looking to renovate.

Story continues below advertisement

Amy Schauss from Metric Design says that includes reviewing floor plans and going over wish lists.

Trending Stories

She explains the process in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Floor plans, wish lists part of renovation planning: Décor and Design' Floor plans, wish lists part of renovation planning: Décor and Design
Floor plans, wish lists part of renovation planning: Décor and Design

Fall activities at Crossmount Cider Company: Experience Saskatoon

Fire pits and a dog maze are some of the attractions this fall at Crossmount Cider Company.

Crossmount is also introducing several new cider varieties.

Liam McKercher explains more about what is taking place at Crossmount in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Fall activities at Crossmount Cider Company: Experience Saskatoon' Fall activities at Crossmount Cider Company: Experience Saskatoon
Fall activities at Crossmount Cider Company: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
inflation tagAffordability tagDecor and Design taginterior design tagBankruptcy tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagExperience Saskatoon tagMetric Design tagCrossmount Cider tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers