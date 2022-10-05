Menu

Money

Paying by credit card? Most businesses in Canada can soon add surcharges for that

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Choosing the right rewards credit card' Consumer Matters: Choosing the right rewards credit card
Having the right credit card can pay off, especially if the perks and incentives offered eclipse the annual fee. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more on what to look for when choosing a rewards credit card and how the decision depends on your goals – Sep 14, 2022

A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 19 per cent of small businesses are considering adding a surcharge on credit card transactions to offset processing fees, while most remain on the fence for fear of losing customers.

The report comes ahead of new rules set to take effect this week that will give small businesses the power to add a surcharge on some credit card transactions.

Twenty-six per cent of survey respondents say they will add a surcharge if their competitors or suppliers do, but 40 per cent of small businesses say they are not sure yet and 15 per cent do not intend to add an additional charge.

Read more: Credit card fees still top of mind for feds as merchants worry over COVID-19 delays

Businesses that often sell to other businesses are most likely to surcharge for credit card usage, the survey found, while businesses that serve consumers were less likely to say they would do it.

CFIB senior vice-president of national affairs Corinne Pohlmann says small merchants have long been dealing with expensive credit card processing fees.

The new surcharge option will not be available in Quebec due to consumer protection laws in the province.

Click to play video: 'Small businesses urging consumers to tap with debit during pandemic' Small businesses urging consumers to tap with debit during pandemic
Small businesses urging consumers to tap with debit during pandemic – May 19, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
