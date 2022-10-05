Police arrest London, Ont. man sought in Bonaventure Drive shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers have arrested the man wanted in connection with an east London, Ont., shooting from last month.

The shooting took place at a parking lot on Bonaventure Drive near Admiral Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 17, but police say they didn’t learn about the incident until the following day.

On the early afternoon of Sept. 18, police say officers responded to a call “in relation to checking the welfare of an individual on Bonaventure Drive.”

That’s when officers arrived to find evidence “that someone was injured in the parking lot, however a victim was not located.”

As the investigation progressed, police say they learned “that an adult male was in hospital with significant injuries.”

On Sept. 20, police announced that charges had been laid against Mickey Lacourse, 46, of London.

He faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, breach of probation and five weapons-related offences.

Just over two weeks later, police announced Lacourse had been arrested early Wednesday by London officers.

The 46-year-old made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

